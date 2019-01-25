Cloyes Expands Catalog With The Addition Of 44 New Part Numbers



In 2018, timing systems brand Cloyes Gear and Products expanded its automotive replacement parts catalog and increased vehicles-in-operation (VIO) coverage by more than 20 million in the United States, through the addition of 44 new part numbers. These new part numbers are available for a variety of popular nameplates, including Ford, Nissan, Mazda and Volkswagen.

The newly released part numbers include a wide range of kits and stand-alone components, including timing chain tensioners, guides, sprockets and chains as well as complete timing chain kits and high-performance timing sets.

“Leveraging our company’s 97 years of engineering and manufacturing expertise, we continue to design, reverse engineer, and manufacture new products that meet or exceed OE specifications,” said Jason Thompson, vice president of engineering and product development for Cloyes. “Our product management and engineering departments are also committed to researching OE data to map existing parts to new applications, giving our customers the ability to sell more products without increasing inventory.”

To reduce warranties, customer comebacks and preserve long-term system performance, Cloyes recommends replacing all timing system components at the same time.

“With the addition of these new kits and components, Cloyes offers a complete line of timing chain kits for most vehicles on the road today,” added Thompson. “And our focus on research and development allows us to solve common fail points, uncover opportunities and bring solutions to customer problems.”

All part numbers are available through Cloyes distributors in the United States. To view the complete Cloyes catalog, visit cloyes.com.