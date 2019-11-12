Cloyes Earns Best New Product Award At AAPEX

One of the latest product innovations from Cloyes, its Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Chain Kit, earned the Best New Product Award in the Hard Parts category of the New Product Showcase at AAPEX 2019. The New Product Showcase at AAPEX is the largest and hottest collection of new automotive aftermarket parts in North America and is often one of the first stops for attendees of the show.

“Chains can experience wear and stretch, guide contact surfaces can become damaged and guide bracketry can break, tensioner damage can occur, and sprocket tooth wear will develop when operating with an unstable chain,” said Jason Thompson, VP of engineering and product development for Cloyes. “For these reasons, and the fact that timing component cost is a fraction of the labor costs required to replace the components, it is recommended to replace all components when making the repair. This is certainly the approach we took with our VVT chain kits.”

Cloyes VVT Chain Kits offer technicians a complete repair solution for higher mileage vehicles. These kits are designed for the replacement of worn or damaged timing chains, tensioners, sprockets, guides and VVT actuators, also known as cam phasers. Cloyes parts are CAD designed and manufactured using premium materials. Each part is extensively tested and measured for function, fitment and durability to ensure optimal performance. Cloyes’ new VVT components are 100 percent tested during production, with test parameters including adjustable angle, leakage, locking pin functionality, friction, max oil flow and holding duty cycle. And for the popular 3V Ford 4.6-liter and 5.4-liter applications, Cloyes has developed a uniquely designed actuator that is superior to the OE and competitive aftermarket products. Testing against the OE actuator, the Cloyes units exhibited 20 percent less frictional drag and produced 10 percent more torque at the same oil pressure.