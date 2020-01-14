Cloyes Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Cloyes Gear and Products announced it achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for its manufacturing plant in Paris, Arkansas, USA. Based in Fort Smith, Arkansas, Cloyes is a global designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of timing drive systems and components for original equipment manufacturers and the automotive aftermarket.

ISO 9001 is the international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS). Organizations use the standard to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. It is the most popular standard in the ISO 9000 series and the only standard in the series to which organizations can certify.

“For nearly a century, Cloyes has been building its business and reputation by offering the highest quality timing systems and components,” said Steve Fairbanks, vice president of manufacturing for Cloyes. “After regaining ownership of the Paris plant in October, this is an important milestone for Cloyes. The ISO 9001:2015 certification demonstrates our rigorous quality standards and commitment to continuously improve our business processes.”

​The 155,00-square-foot manufacturing plant manufactures highly machined powertrain gears, sprockets, and idler assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers, the automotive aftermarket, marine, and high-performance applications. The plant’s key processes include machining, hobbing and shaping, heat treatment, and finishing, and is also home to a quality and metrology laboratory that supports both manufacturing and engineering product development.

“With a deep-seated commitment to customer success, Cloyes drives innovation and manufactures products that enhance engine performance and provide peace of mind to drivers,” said John Bohenick, chief executive officer for Cloyes. “The industry has a firm belief in the ability and strength of our products and our people, and that is reiterated with the completion of the ISO 9001:2015 external audit.”