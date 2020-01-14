Connect with us

News

Cloyes Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

 

on

Cloyes Gear and Products announced it achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for its manufacturing plant in Paris, Arkansas, USA. Based in Fort Smith, Arkansas, Cloyes is a global designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of timing drive systems and components for original equipment manufacturers and the automotive aftermarket.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

ISO 9001 is the international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS). Organizations use the standard to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. It is the most popular standard in the ISO 9000 series and the only standard in the series to which organizations can certify.

“For nearly a century, Cloyes has been building its business and reputation by offering the highest quality timing systems and components,” said Steve Fairbanks, vice president of manufacturing for Cloyes. “After regaining ownership of the Paris plant in October, this is an important milestone for Cloyes. The ISO 9001:2015 certification demonstrates our rigorous quality standards and commitment to continuously improve our business processes.”

​The 155,00-square-foot manufacturing plant manufactures highly machined powertrain gears, sprockets, and idler assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers, the automotive aftermarket, marine, and high-performance applications. The plant’s key processes include machining, hobbing and shaping, heat treatment, and finishing, and is also home to a quality and metrology laboratory that supports both manufacturing and engineering product development.

“With a deep-seated commitment to customer success, Cloyes drives innovation and manufactures products that enhance engine performance and provide peace of mind to drivers,” said John Bohenick, chief executive officer for Cloyes. “The industry has a firm belief in the ability and strength of our products and our people, and that is reiterated with the completion of the ISO 9001:2015 external audit.”

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Cloyes Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

on

MAHLE Motorsport Introduces  Toyota/BMW PowerPak Piston Kit

on

'How To Train Your Team' DRIVE Workshop Coming February 24th, 25th

on

Dana Aftermarket's Free, Interactive Training Academy
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: The Importance Of Valve Stem Seals

News: MAHLE Motorsport Introduces  Toyota/BMW PowerPak Piston Kit

News: ‘How To Train Your Team’ DRIVE Workshop Coming February 24th, 25th

News: Dana Aftermarket’s Free, Interactive Training Academy

News: ASE Renewal App Helps Certified Techs Extend Certifications

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Flash! Reprogramming Vehicle Computers

Chevy AVEO Timing Belt Service

Ford Timing Belts & Chains

GM Timing Belt & Chain Service
Connect