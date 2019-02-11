Clore Receives NAPA Tools & Equipment 2018 Supplier Of The Year Award



Clore Automotive was named NAPA Tools & Equipment 2018 Supplier of the Year. Dave Nicki, NAPA vice president of tools & equipment, presented the award at the 2019 NAPA T&E National Sales Meeting, Mountain/Western Region. Kirk Clore, vice president sales and marketing, accepted the award on behalf of Clore Automotive.

NAPA Tools & Equipment team members from throughout the US nominated suppliers for the award, based on a wide range of selection criteria, including sales growth, quality, delivery, promotional development and commercial support.

“We are deeply honored to have been named 2018 Supplier of the Year by NAPA Tools & Equipment. We are proud of our team for their hard work and dedication. Our entire team is committed to the success of our customers and delivering real value to them. This award is an indicator that we are doing just that and motivates us to raise the bar even higher going forward,” said Jim Chasm, president and CEO of Clore Automotive.

