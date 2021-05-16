Clore PRO-LOGIX 12V 1.0A Battery Charger/Maintainer

Clore Automotive introduces Model No. PL2112, a 1 Amp 12 Volt battery charger/maintainer, from SOLAR. Combining fully automatic operation and the ability to properly maintain the different batteries found in almost any car, truck, SUV, ATV, motorcycle, boat or personal watercraft application, the PL2112 is a perfect battery maintainer for busy shops and enthusiasts alike.

The PRO-LOGIX PL2112 utilizes advanced microprocessor-controlled logic to deliver a fully automatic, precisely controlled charging routine to optimally charge and maintain each battery serviced. Plus, it has the ability to properly charge virtually any lead acid battery type, including Conventional, AGM, Gel Cell, Spiral Wound, Deep Cycle and Marine batteries, as well as LiFePO4 Lithium batteries.

The PRO-LOGIX PL2112 adapts its approach based on the specific needs of each battery it services. Such adaptations can include activating a soft start mode on deeply discharged batteries, a battery repair mode on older/distressed batteries and temperature compensation to properly manage charging in extreme temperatures. In addition to providing advanced battery charging, it also offers an advanced battery maintenance routine once the battery has reached full charge. This is ideal for extended storage applications, such as those found in collision repair, as well as the storage of seasonal use vehicles.

The PL2112 incorporates numerous features to make charging safer for the operator and the vehicle/battery being charged, including over-voltage protection, reverse polarity protection and battery fault detection. It includes three output options: clamps, rings or 12V male adapter.

More information can be found at www.cloreautomotive.com.