Chrysler EPS Module Connector Security

MODELS 2015-2017 Dodge Challenger (LA), Charger (LD)

Chrysler 300 (LX) and Chrysler 200 (UF)

2016-2017 Dodge Durango (WD) and

Jeep Grand Cherokee (WK)

2017 Chrysler Pacifica (RU)

2014-2017 Jeep Cherokee (KL)

2012-2016 Dodge Dart (PF) SYMPTOM/CONDITION During EPS module electrical diagnosis and verification, DO NOT disconnect the gray EPS torque sensor connector on the EPS module. See figures 1-4.

