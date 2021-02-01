Connect with us

Diagnostics

Chrysler EPS Module Connector Security

During EPS module electrical diagnosis and verification, DO NOT disconnect the gray EPS torque sensor connector.
MODELS

  • 2015-2017 Dodge Challenger (LA), Charger (LD)
    Chrysler 300 (LX) and Chrysler 200 (UF)
  • 2016-2017 Dodge Durango (WD) and
    Jeep Grand Cherokee (WK)
  • 2017 Chrysler Pacifica (RU)
  • 2014-2017 Jeep Cherokee (KL)
  • 2012-2016 Dodge Dart (PF)

SYMPTOM/CONDITION 

During EPS module electrical diagnosis and verification, DO NOT disconnect the gray EPS torque sensor connector on the EPS module. See figures 1-4.

If the torque sensor connector is disconnected, the following scenarios can take place:

  • If one or two ignition cycles occur while the torque sensor harness is disconnected: DTCC2217-00 will be active in the EPS module. This code can be cleared. Proceed with applicable diagnostic procedures.
  • If three or more ignition cycles occur while the torque sensor harness is disconnected: DTCC15DB-00 will be active. This code CANNOT be cleared. The gear will need to be replaced.
  • NOTE: Disconnecting the torque sensor harness while the EPS module is off the vehicle and not powered up will not generate any DTCs. Continue to follow all applicable diagnostic procedures.

