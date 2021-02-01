Chrysler EPS Module Connector Security

MODELS
- 2015-2017 Dodge Challenger (LA), Charger (LD)
Chrysler 300 (LX) and Chrysler 200 (UF)
- 2016-2017 Dodge Durango (WD) and
Jeep Grand Cherokee (WK)
- 2017 Chrysler Pacifica (RU)
- 2014-2017 Jeep Cherokee (KL)
- 2012-2016 Dodge Dart (PF)
SYMPTOM/CONDITION
During EPS module electrical diagnosis and verification, DO NOT disconnect the gray EPS torque sensor connector on the EPS module. See figures 1-4.
If the torque sensor connector is disconnected, the following scenarios can take place:
- If one or two ignition cycles occur while the torque sensor harness is disconnected: DTCC2217-00 will be active in the EPS module. This code can be cleared. Proceed with applicable diagnostic procedures.
- If three or more ignition cycles occur while the torque sensor harness is disconnected: DTCC15DB-00 will be active. This code CANNOT be cleared. The gear will need to be replaced.
- NOTE: Disconnecting the torque sensor harness while the EPS module is off the vehicle and not powered up will not generate any DTCs. Continue to follow all applicable diagnostic procedures.