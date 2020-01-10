Christian Brothers Automotive Extends Customer Warranty

Christian Brothers Automotive recently announced an extended warranty program that will upgrade the duration of coverage for customers on car repairs and services completed at all Christian Brothers Automotive locations nationwide.

Effective Jan. 1, 2020, the warranty will now cover guests for up to three years or 36,000 miles (whichever benefits each customer the most – meaning if a guest puts 36,000 miles on their vehicle in just 2 years, they’re covered until the end of the third year; on the other hand, if it takes them 4 years to put 36,000 miles on their vehicle, they’re covered until they hit 36,000 miles).

Built to benefit the customer, the Nice Difference. warranty extension provides an additional 12,000 miles and one year of support and protection to Christian Brothers Automotive guests, but still won’t expire until the later of the two limits.

The warranty is provided at all Christian Brothers Automotive 200+ locations nationwide and is automatically applied to qualifying repairs or services at no additional cost to the customer. If a customer finds themselves in need of a repair or service under warranty, all they have to do is bring their vehicle and the original invoice back to the shop and Christian Brothers Automotive will take it from there.