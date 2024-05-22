 Child Labor for Repair Shops

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Opinion

Child Labor for Repair Shops

This could be a chance to introduce teenagers to the auto care industry.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel
Andrew Markel is the director of content for Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 20 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers.
Published:

I saw something while walking into a retail parts store recently. It was a large sign stating they’re hiring at age 16. I think this is a brilliant move! It could help solve some labor shortages while creating future employees for the auto care industry.

Related Articles

I realize this could be a polarizing issue for those on both the left and right. Some see it as a pro-business move to alleviate post-pandemic labor shortages. Others see it as a way for big corporations to hire cheap labor. Myself? I am taking the long-term view on the opportunity because it is a chance to introduce teenagers to the auto care industry.

When I was 14, I got my first job as a caddy at a golf course. I was big for my age. It was an excellent opportunity to earn money and learn. The job taught me etiquette, punctuality and how to carry two golf bags for 18 holes. It introduced me to golf, a game I play to this day. 

It was not until I was 20 when I got my first job as a porter at a new car dealership. I thought, what if I got a four-year head start on my journey? The experience gained at a parts store or shop would have been extremely valuable. A job in the auto care industry would have been a much better experience than my brief stints as a busboy and bouncer.

In those days, I was always looking for a new part-time job. There were a lot of jobs that I couldn’t even apply for because I was not 18 yet. 

Legalities

The history of child labor in the US is filled with horrific stories of exploitation from the turn of the 20th century. The greed of many business owners forced the federal and state governments to enact regulations and fines. 

Most modern violations were for allowing the children to work during the school day or late at night. Then, there is the question of whether a shop is safe for minor employees. According to ASE, “automotive repair” is not classified as a “hazardous occupation” by federal and most state laws. Still, some activities are considered hazardous and prohibited for workers under 18. 

Minors working in automotive repair facilities are most often limited by two federal hazardous occupation orders concerning motor vehicle operation and the use of power-driven apparatus.

Most state laws ban minors from driving vehicles on public streets as part of their job. However, the rules do not prohibit them from moving vehicles on the facility’s private property. Laws can be particular on what type of equipment they can use. Some laws state they may not operate engine hoists, power winches or tow truck hoists. However, another state may allow them to use a vehicle lift, jack, tire machine or wheel balancer.

If you have minors, they must be included in your workers’ compensation insurance coverage. Most insurance companies are willing to work with your shop. It might be expensive, depending on your state.

The Long Game

When looking for my first job, I didn’t realize how much my experiences would influence my future. If shops could influence the next generation of technicians by hiring them at the age of 16 for part-time jobs, down the road they would be more receptive to working in the automotive service industry at all levels.

But what value does a 16-year-old employee bring to a business today? A lot! The first thing they bring is energy. These kids might not know what they are doing, but they have the energy to do it. Second, they bring a fresh perspective because they are not set in their ways and have yet to be beaten down by some customers.

You May Also Like

Opinion

Do You Want The Bad News Or Good?

There are many ways you can help play the long game, and TechForce has free resources to help inspire and promote the profession. 

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman
Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently editorial director of Brake & Front End, ImportCar, Tomorrow's Technician and Underhood Service. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
Published:

Let’s start  with the bad news – get right into it, Band-Aid style.

There is likely to be a shortfall of more than 800,000 techs to serve the motoring public over the next five years.

Of course, that not really “news,” at least not of the breaking variety. We’ve been wrestling with numbers like these for decades – the information that fewer students are coming out of school trained to be or at least excited about being part of this industry has been on a lot of minds for a very long time.

Read Full Article

More Opinion Posts
Timeless Quotes Teach & Inspire

Here are six quotes that every future shop owner should live by.

By Andrew Markel
EV Charging

Charging will get better as technology improves and drivers change their behaviors.

By Andrew Markel
Keep On Rockin’ Into The New Year

Nominations are still open for Vehicle Care Rockstars!

By Doug Kaufman
Being Happy Gets In The Way of Being Successful

Bryce Kenny says his greatest satisfaction comes from helping others to find the courage to chase their dreams.

By Doug Kaufman

Other Posts

Quality Triumphs!

We interact with our cars differently and today’s parts quality matters more than ever.

By Andrew Markel
Rivian Launches Apprenticeship Program for Georgia Plant

Initial group will support maintenance needs through a 24-month training period.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Putting Yourself First For Safety

Shop safety policies and procedures are only as good as those following them. Make sure you’re watching out for you!

By Andrew Markel
It Ain’t Bragging If You Can Back It Up

For the great work they do, shop owners like Harrison Keyes talk less about “me” and more about “us.”

By Doug Kaufman