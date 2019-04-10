Chicago Pneumatic Introduces Low Vibration Hammer

Chicago Pneumatic recently introduced a new low vibration hammer. There are two versions, CP7160 and CP7165, that are comfortable to use and powerful so operators can get their jobs done quickly and efficiently, and reduce the risk of long-term injury, said the company.

“Repetitive and prolonged use of traditional pneumatic hammers can lead to injuries such as hand arm vibration syndrome, which is an entirely preventable, yet debilitating condition for the operator. At Chicago Pneumatic, we take safety seriously, so wanted to design a new hammer that provides less vibration, and therefore less risk of injury to the operator, while at the same time ensuring they can work effectively,” said Antoine Tourneux, global product marketing manager, vehicle service air tools, at Chicago Pneumatic. “We are pleased to have achieved that with our CP7160 and CP7165, which complete our range of pneumatic hammers that is renowned for high quality and performance.”

The hammer is designed with an air cushion which reduces vibrations to just 4.37 m/s2 for the CP7160 and 3.26 m/s2 for the CP7165. Pneumatic hammers work by way of a piston repeatedly hitting a chisel. This action creates vibration which results in shock that passed through the tool on to the hands and arms of the operator. The hammer’s vibration is low thanks to the inclusion of a vibration damped valve which creates the air cushion and thus minimizes shock.

The new hammer provides great handling and is well balanced since the handle is not positioned right at the back of the tool, and it easily rests on an operator’s hand. As a result, it is more comfortable to use, so the worker experiences less fatigue and can use the hammer more easily for a highly productive day. The entire back of the tool is covered by a rubber grip to prevent the hammer from slipping when it is in an operator’s hands, even if they are dirty or oily. Furthermore, the user can easily place their free hand on the back of the hammer to guide the tool more precisely.

The powerful tool delivers 8 Joules for the CP7610 and 11 Joules for the CP7165, and the user can easily choose the required power for the application thanks to an easy-to-use adjuster. The power adjustment is positioned at the bottom of the handle and the operator can simply select from four settings. They can choose from between 36 percent and 100 percent power for the CP7160 hammer and between 73 percent and 100 percent for the CP7165 version.

Furthermore, the hammer is lightweight and durable thanks to an aluminum motor housing and metal damped valve, which is more robust than a composite one. As such, the tool can easily withstand the typical conditions of a workshop, providing reliable use over its service life.

The new hammers are backed up by Chicago Pneumatic’s worldwide service and vast offer of spare parts and kits so users can ensure maximize uptime. More information on the CP7160 and CP7165 hammers is available here.

