News

Champion Re-Launches Power Steering Fluid

 

Champion Oil recently announced the re-launch of an improved Full Synthetic Power Steering Fluid for newer Honda and Acura vehicles with part number #4186K / 12 fl. oz.

“Champion Full Synthetic Power Steering Fluid has a robust formula to meet the specific performance demands of Honda  and Acura power steering systems,” said Karl Dedolph, director at Champion Brands, LLC. “This product has a higher viscosity than  conventional power steering fluids, exceptional anti-wear properties and anti-foam agents, anti-oxidant properties that help stop the formation of sludge, plus, excellent protection and performance  in cold weather.” 

Today’s universal power steering fluids do not provide the necessary protection for Honda/Acura power steering systems for model years 2007 and newer and may lead to seal or pump failure. This new Champion fluid is suitable for use in Honda/Acura P/N 08206-9002A, Honda PSF-2, Honda PSF Type S, and Honda PSF Type V systems and is backwards compatible with all older Honda/Acura power steering systems.  

