Champion Offers API FA-4 Diesel Oil For Fleets, Private-Label

Champion Brands announced the offering of API FA-4 diesel-engine oils to fleets and private-label customers for some of the newer engines currently in the market from Cummins, Detroit Diesel, Navistar and others.

Now available to fleets are 275-gallon totes of Ultra-Fleet API FA-4 10W-30 diesel-engine oil (Part No. 4162). When OEMs recommend this new oil specification, it can make a real difference to a fleet’s bottom line by improving the engine’s fuel efficiency, according to the company.

Fleets can inquire about pricing by emailing [email protected].

Private-label customers can order their size preference from packaged quarts, gallons, 2.5 gallons, 5-gallon pails, 55-gallon drums or 275-gallon totes. Champion soon will be offering a second viscosity of Ultra-Fleet API FA-4 5W30 diesel-engine oil. In time, more and more OEMs will be requiring this type of diesel-engine oil. Private-label inquiries should be made to [email protected].

More information on private label is available here: https://www.championbrands.com/private-label/.

API Service Category FA-4 describes certain XW-30 diesel-engine oils specifically formulated for use in select high-speed four-stroke-cycle diesel engines designed to meet 2017 model year on-highway greenhouse gas (GHG) emission standards.

These oils are formulated for use in on-highway applications with diesel-fuel sulfur content up to 15 ppm (0.0015% by weight). Refer to individual engine manufacturer recommendations regarding compatibility with API FA-4 diesel engine oils. These oils are blended to a high-temperature high-shear (HTHS) viscosity range of 2.9cP–3.2cP to assist in reducing GHG emissions.