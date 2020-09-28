Champion Launches Blog For Performance Diesel Enthusiasts

Champion Oil, a global leader in lubricants, chemicals and motor oils, announced recently a stand-alone blog that aims to become a complete resource center for diesel enthusiasts.
“Today, the marketing side of the diesel performance business is almost entirely digital. In the last decade, 90% of all printed diesel magazines have closed up shop or converted to digital platforms such as blogs,” said Karl Dedolph, director of Champion Oil Racing and Performance Products.
Websites, blogs and forums are easily accessible repositories of useful information in an increasingly technical age. Blogs and forums have become attractive because of the more personal nature of the interaction that can take place. Today, there are more than 600 million blogs on the internet. The most active blogs and forums remain vital because of the accuracy and relevance of the content to a specific niche of users.
The Blue Flame Diesel Blog
Champion’s new blog aims to establish itself as a vital resource for diesel performance enthusiasts by becoming a hub connecting enthusiasts to other digital platforms such as diesel forums, press releases, email, websites, RSS feeds and other social media platforms.
The Blue Flame Diesel Blog also has links that provide real time information on such subjects as diesel fuel prices, truck stop locations, technical information, torque specs, how to become a Champion Oil distributor, real time crude oil prices, diesel seminars, on-line purchases and locations where to buy.