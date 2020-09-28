Connect with us

News

Champion Launches Blog For Performance Diesel Enthusiasts

 

on

Champion Oil, a global leader in lubricants, chemicals and motor oils, announced recently a stand-alone blog that aims to become a complete resource center for diesel enthusiasts.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“Today, the marketing side of the diesel performance business is almost entirely digital. In the last decade, 90% of all printed diesel magazines have closed up shop or converted to digital platforms such as blogs,” said Karl Dedolph, director of Champion Oil Racing and Performance Products.

Websites, blogs and forums are easily accessible repositories of useful information in an increasingly technical age. Blogs and forums have become attractive because of the more personal nature of the interaction that can take place. Today, there are more than 600 million blogs on the internet. The most active blogs and forums remain vital because of the accuracy and relevance of the content to a specific niche of users.

The Blue Flame Diesel Blog 

Champion’s new blog aims to establish itself as a vital resource for diesel performance enthusiasts by becoming a hub connecting enthusiasts to other digital platforms such as diesel forums, press releases, email, websites, RSS feeds and other social media platforms. 

Advertisement

The Blue Flame Diesel Blog also has links that provide real time information on such subjects as diesel fuel prices, truck stop locations, technical information, torque specs, how to become a Champion Oil distributor, real time crude oil prices, diesel seminars, on-line purchases and locations where to buy.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: SMP Announces Winners Of Women In Auto Care Scholarship

News: Alliance Kicks Off Digital Sales & Marketing Forum

News: GM Debuts Wireless Battery Management System

News: Mitchell 1 Names Winners Of ‘Sizzlin’ Summer’ Sweeps

Advertisement

on

Champion Launches Blog For Performance Diesel Enthusiasts

on

Virtual AAPEX Experience Welcomes Students

on

Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper Sweep Auto Care's ACE Awards

on

Virtual AAPEX Experience Announces Training Lineup
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: WAI Releases Complete Line Of Starters

News: Virtual AAPEX Experience Welcomes Students

News: Champion Launches Blog For Performance Diesel Enthusiasts

Video: VIDEO: Your Car Is Spying On You

News: Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper Sweep Auto Care’s ACE Awards

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

The #1 Cause of Spark Plug Failure
Connect