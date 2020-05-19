Champion Announces Expansion For WP2 2-Cycle Racing Oil

Champion Brands LLC recently launched additional part numbers and sizes for its WP2 2-Cycle Racing Oil that yields increased performance, clean throttle response, and exceeds JASO-FD.

Updated part numbers include: Part No. 4090K/12 for a 12-pack of 12.8oz bottles, Part No. 4090N/4 for four Gallon jugs, and Part No. 4090AC for one 55 Gallon drum.

Champion WP2 2-Cycle Racing Oil is a premium synthetic blend premix oil for use in 2-Cycle engines. This specially formulated oil meets lubrication and high-temperature demands, limits deposits throughout the engine, and delivers clean throttle response. These premium additives provide excellent detergency and dispersant for protection and performance requirements, according to Champion.

Champion WP2 2-Cycle Racing Oil is compatible with the combustion process, and gives clean, crisp throttle response. WP2 blends with all new generation fuels. The company added that Champion WP2 2-Cycle Racing Oil meets or exceeds JASO FD and ISO-L-EDG lubrication standards.