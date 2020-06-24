Champion Adds Two New UltraFleet Diesel Engine Oils

Champion Brands LLC has announced the addition of two new UltraFleet Diesel Engine Oils to its existing line of more than 30 SKUs in various diesel types and packaging.

The new Champion 15w40 and 10w30 UltraFleet Synthetic-Blend CK-4 series engine oils are designed to provide industry-leading performance to meet the needs of the next generation of heavy-duty engines. Increased power density, reduced oil volume and extended drain intervals place unique demands on engine oils to control oxidation by-products, sludge and deposits. Due to higher shear stress and lower viscosity minimums for engine oils; only oils with the highest wear protection and viscosity stability can maximize the performance and life of advanced diesel engines.

Champion UltraFleet 15w40 and 10w30 Synthetic Blend CK-4 Oils Meet or Exceed the Following Specifications: API CK-4, CJ-4, CI-4 Plus / ACEA E7-12, E9-12 / JASO DH-2 / Volvo VDS-4.5, VDS-4 / Cummins CES 20086, CES 20081 / Detroit Diesel DFS93K218 / Detroit Diesel DFS93K222 / Ford WSS-M2C171-F1 / Mack EO-O Premium Plus / Renault VI RLD-3 / CAT ECF-3.

New products in the line include: