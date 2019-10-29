Centric Parts Wraps Up ‘Ultimate Summer Getaway’ Promotion

Centric Parts, a division of APC Automotive Technologies and a leading manufacturer and supplier of aftermarket brake and chassis solutions, has just concluded a new promotion designed to give professional technicians the opportunity to win one of 111 grand prizes, ranging in value from $50 up to $5,000. The promotion, titled, Centric’s ‘Ultimate Summer Getaway,’ ran between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30.

Greg Woo, presidentof Centric Parts, explained the mission behind “The Ultimate Summer Getaway” promotion. “The primary objective of the promotion was to provide shops [with] a chance to try out two of our newest and most innovative braking solutions: PQ PRO Ultra-Premium brake pads and GCX Application-Specific rotors. Both Centric’s PQ PRO and GCX are designed with professional technicians in mind and definitively address key service issues that concern the brake service industry today, such as brake noise, weak initial braking response and time consuming break-in procedures.”

Jayme Farina, APC VP of sales, added, “The ‘Ultimate Summer Getaway’ was a great launch for these new, cutting-edge product solutions. It was a huge success with both our traditional WD customers as well as with professional technicians due to the ease of entry combined with the opportunity to install our best pad and rotor solutions yet. Ultimate Summer Getaway entries were facilitated via taking a selfie making the process fast and easy! We decided early on to reward the largest number of customers and to make participation fast and easy – the response has been overwhelmingly positive.”

Woo also added, “GCX is unique in that it is the first and only rotor solution to deliver both application-specific metallurgy and GCX’ anti-corrosion coatings applied to ensure specific compatibility with the OE friction type. Since the launch earlier this year, we’ve seen great momentum and inspiring results at the technician level.”

PQ PRO brake pads from Centric Parts have application coverage for more than 900 SKUs, and do not require any break-in meaning less time is spent on each brake job. PQ PRO pads feature an exclusive Mu500 coating for immediate stopping power and do not produce dust or noise, resulting in fewer come backs, said the company.

Additionally, PQ PRO brake pads are compatible with coated and uncoated rotors and have been engineered to match or exceed original performance specifications. Each set of PQ PRO brake pads also features the Centric Parts’ One-Year Assured Roadside Assistance Guarantee, which offers consumers one year of roadside assistance service up to a cost of $100.