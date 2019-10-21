Centric Parts Launches New Mobile Catalog App

Centric Parts, a division of APC Automotive Technologies and a leading manufacturer and supplier of aftermarket brake and chassis solutions, has just announced the successful launch of its first mobile catalog app for IOS and Android devices. Based on its award winning cataloging, mobile users now have access to the most complete and accurate brake and chassis data in the business, said the company.

Dave Vallette, director of cataloging and data management noted “Our customers voiced a desire to have access to Centric’s undercar brake and chassis solutions at their fingertips, 24/7. We answered their call by partnering with Vertical Development and using their “Show Me the Parts” mobile app platform. The new Centric Mobile App features 4 individual methods to look up parts data via the Vehicle make/model/year, VIN Number, License Plate look-up, or by Part Number – all based upon Centric’s best-in-class catalog data!”

Jayme Farina, VP of APC Sales, stated, “We are pleased that technicians, service writers and counterpeople will now have 24/7 access to our complete catalog and are now able to find the perfect replacement part instantly. The app provides our customers with the fastest and most robust way to identify the correct Centric undercar solution in mere seconds. We loaded up the app with multiple optimized databases and we even included our comprehensive database of part images to allow techs to make a positive id while standing in front of the vehicle!”

Vallette added, “The new Centric Parts Mobile App will be constantly maintained and updated and ultimately will be the most accurate data available at any given moment for our customers’ reference.”

Centric’s mobile catalog app can be downloaded for free at the iTunes and Android stores.