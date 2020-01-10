Connect with us

Centric Parts Awarded For Outstanding Service Levels

 

Centric Parts, a division of APC Automotive Technologies, announces it has been recognized by the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance with its prestigious award for “Outstanding Service Levels” throughout 2019.

Charlie Kirkland, VP of national program group sales, expressed, “This award is especially significant in that Centric Parts is recognized for demonstrating our highest commitment to our Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper partners with outstanding service levels, high order fill and for fulfilling the Alliance’s vision of ‘The Right Part at the Right Time’!

Jayme Farina, APC VP of sales, stated, “It is extremely gratifying when our partners take the time to acknowledge the concerted effort of our hardworking associates operating as one team, to know that our efforts are so genuinely appreciated and valued by our partners is a great reward in and of itself!”

James Tucci, VP of operations, added, “We are frankly delighted and humbled to be recognized by the Alliance members and board and we look forward to supporting their success throughout 2020. We are also grateful for our associates who demonstrate a consistent sense of urgency, expertise and dedication.”

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance bestows this award to those companies that demonstrate a consistent 95% or better order-fill service level throughout the year.

