Until now, an oil change was just an oil change, but Castrol says it has flipped the system on its head with a new gravity-fed system that ensures workshops can sell every drop of oil they buy. Castrol ePODS (efficient Premium Oil Dispensing System) is a first of its kind, patented solution that has reinvented what has been around since the beginning of motorized vehicles with efficiency and style. “The oil change just got an oil change,” Castrol says.

“At Castrol, we are continuously looking to innovate beyond oil to help our workshops run better and look more premium, which keeps their customers coming back,” said David Bouet, president of BP Lubricants USA Inc. “With the launch of Castrol ePODS, we’re excited to deliver a more efficient motor oil dispensing system that also adds a premium look for our professional shops.”

Today’s most commonly used systems are messy, inefficient and bulky, which challenges inventory management and clutters shops. According to the company, Castrol ePODS has a premium look and enables multiple viscosity grades with no cross contamination in oil changes; adding efficiency and enabling faster oil-changing times.

Castrol ePODS offers multiple business benefits to shop owners:

• Maximum oil usage: Gravity-fed design ensures you get to sell every last drop

• Efficient inventory management: Right sized, five-gallon package enables four viscosity grades in a reduced footprint; translucent bottle with measurement notches lets you see exactly how much inventory you have preventing out of stocks; and reduces inventory carrying costs

• Premium look for a professional shop: Fully integrated design with zero cross contamination with one pitcher dedicated to each viscosity grade bottle

Discerning customers want their vehicles serviced in an environment that is clean and professional, and Castrol ePODS meets this demand giving repair shops a premium and exclusive solution for their oil change needs. Now available nationwide, you can upgrade your shop with Castrol ePODS.

Visit Castrol ePODS for more information.