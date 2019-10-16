Castrol Increases Distribution Of Castrol ePODS In The Northeast With New Supplier Partnership

Castrol increased the distribution of Castrol ePODS, it’s newest innovation, by formalizing a partnership agreement with Pilot Thomas Logistics who will service Castrol’s workshop customers in the Northeast Region – including Southern New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Washington D.C.

According to the company, Castrol ePODS (efficient Premium Oil Dispensing System) is the first of its kind, a patented solution that has reinvented what has been around since the beginning of motorized vehicles. THE OIL CHANGE JUST GOT AN OIL CHANGE.

“At Castrol, we are continuously looking to innovate beyond oil to help our workshops run better and look more premium, which keeps their customers coming back,” said David Bouet, president of BP Lubricants USA Inc. “With the launch of Castrol ePODS, we’re excited to deliver a more efficient motor oil dispensing system that also adds a premium look for our professional shops.”

Today’s most commonly used oil dispensing systems are messy, inefficient and bulky, which challenges inventory management and clutters shops. Castrol ePODS has a premium look and enables multiple viscosity grades with no cross contamination in oil changes; adding efficiency and enabling faster oil change times, said the company.

Discerning customers want their vehicles serviced in an environment that is clean and professional, and Castrol ePODS meets this demand giving automotive workshops a premium and exclusive solution for their oil change needs. Visit www.MyCastrolePODS.com for more information.

“Outstanding customer service is a core Pilot Thomas principle and we are pleased to support this new venture with Castrol in this region,” said Dennis Cassidy, president and CEO of Pilot Thomas Logistics, Inc. “Together, we’re dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by ensuring they receive the highest-quality lubricants, chemicals and fuel whenever and wherever they need it most.”

Pilot Thomas Logistics will provide Castrol workshop customers with access to the full line of high-quality Castrol automotive lubricants and join a network of national distributors focused on providing unparalleled support for workshop customers. Sales representatives are dispersed throughout the Northeast region to promote Castrol’s lubricants products and address workshop customer needs in a prompt and efficient manner.