CAS Announces Release Of Latest Gscan Software Development

CAS has announced that E-ZDS has recently released the next major software update for their Gscan line of diagnostic scanners. With this latest release, the Gscan series of tools (Gscan2, G-Scan3 and GscanTab) are receiving updates to more than 20 specific car lines including GM, Ford, Chrysler, Toyota/Lexus, Nissan/Infiniti, Mercedes-Benz, VW/Audi, Honda/Acura and others.

Along with the multiple car lines being updated and added to, the new software includes an expansion of Gscan capacities as a J2534 interface device.

It was also noted that this update includes multiple specific enhancements that were added as the direct result of Gscan-2 customers providing feedback to the engineering team directly from their GScan.

“This is the third major release in 2019 for the GScan series of tools,” CAS President John Jenkins said. “Pre-Scan/Post-Scan, an enormous list of ADAS calibration functions, expanding vehicle coverage, the enabling of security access capabilities for Hyundai/Kia vehicles and now J2534 makes the GScan one of the most capable as well as one of the best value scan tools on the market.”

Current customers under subscription are encouraged to update their GScan immediately. GScan owners wishing to purchase a subscription are encouraged to call CAS.

Also made available is a 135-page PDF file for downloading from the company website. The document provides a listing of all the recently added coverages and special functions. See the latest “What’s New September 2019” document on the Multi-Line scanners page.

For more info: oemtools.com