Carter Fuel Systems Expanding Lineup

Carter Fuel Systems, a leading brand of complete fuel system solutions, has introduced 15 new product numbers for light vehicle applications consisting of fuel pump modules and hangers.

These new part numbers expand Carter’s coverage by more than 3.5 million vehicles for both import and domestic nameplates, including the Ford Mustang, Ford Escape, Chevrolet Equinox, Toyota Siena and Mercedes-Benz GL450, among others.

“Carter is committed to delivering new product innovations and expanding coverage to meet ever-increasing market demands,” said Ryan Gernheuser, director of product management for Carter. “We continue to focus on superior coverage, exceptional quality and a positive customer experience.”