Carter Fuel Pump Catalog Wins Industry ACPN Award

Carter, a leading manufacturer of complete fuel system solutions for the professional installer since 1909, has won the 2021 Receiver’s Choice Award from the Automotive Content Professionals Network (ACPN).

The Receiver’s Choice Award recognizes organizations that are supplying high-quality content including ACES, PIES, digital assets and other customer-specific formats. The recipients of this award are selected based on their exemplary content and their industry leadership in data integrity, accuracy, timeliness, completeness, responsive communication and best practices.

“We’re honored and humbled to be recognized by our industry peers for the thoroughness, accuracy and detail of our data and product information,” said David Logan, group manager. “Our engineers and catalog team do an amazing job compiling this comprehensive information. Great content makes our customers’ jobs easier by enabling them to access product applications quickly and accurately, ultimately leading to a better and faster repair process.”

All of Carter’s fuel pumps are quality engineered for the automotive aftermarket to meet or exceed OE standards for performance and durability. As part of its patented product design and verification process, Carter performs more than 20 verification tests to ensure that all fuel pumps meet demanding OE requirements.

The most substantial engineering endeavor to date is the addition of always-new, never remanufactured water pumps to the product lineup. A portion of the line includes the technician-friendly Rapid Fit Premium Water Pumps — pumps that are engineered for time-saving installation featuring pre-adhered gaskets and recessed holes with pre-installed bolts. The line expansion makes Carter engineered pumps the coverage leader with over 95% domestic and import VIO.