Carter Enhances Brand With Multi-Faceted Marketing

Carter announced it has implemented a new multi-faceted plan which includes a new brand mark, redesigned packaging and updated website and domain. The company said the new plan is part of an “aggressive and targeted approach to growing the brand.”

Since 1909, Carter has been leading the way with automotive products that are quality engineered to meet or exceed OE standards of performance and durability. Now, this key component of product development is highlighted in a refreshed brand mark. The tagline “Engineered Quality” is now the focal point in the new brand mark.

“Our quality engineering has always been at the forefront of what we do,” said Kevin O’Dowd, SVP of global marketing, TRICO Group. “This addition to our brand mark allows us to highlight the important fact that our customers rely on our in-house engineering and quality testing — that’s what sets us apart from the rest of the marketplace.”

New packaging graphics spearhead efforts to deliver a bold new look for Carter pumps. This clean, contemporary design helps to communicate the technological advancements engineered into Carter products. The visually appealing color palette enhances the overall brand image and showcases the new brand mark.

According to O’Dowd the package redesign was tested and fine-tuned to make sure it was communicating the right message. “Changing our package design was a big endeavor,” said O’Dowd. “It’s the face we present to our customer, and we wanted to get it right. It needed to convey technology and innovation, but also respect some of the brand design cues utilized throughout the years.”