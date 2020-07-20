Connect with us

Carter Engineered Pumps Announces 2 Fuel Pump Patents

The new module design fuel pump patent is an engineered system of interdependent features.
Carter, a leading manufacturer of complete fuel system solutions, recently announced two new fuel pump design patents.

The new module design fuel pump patent is an engineered system of interdependent features including; silver alloy contacts, abrasion sleeves, over-molded armatures, carbon commutator, rubber feet, guide rod springs, metal clamps, internal/external CleanScreen technology and integrated calibrated sender assemblies. The new hanger design fuel pump patent is also a cohesive system of features; metal clamps, silver alloy contacts, over-molded armatures, carbon commutator, CleanScreen technology and assembled float arm.

“These features, are deliberately designed as a complete system focused on providing longer service life, better performance and confident installation,” said Ryan Gernheuser, director, product management — engineered pumps, TRICO Group. “And, Carter is the only manufacturer in the automotive aftermarket to offer these two patented fuel pump innovations.”

These new patents are the direct result of decades perfecting a comprehensive and venerable design, engineering, testing and manufacturing process that is unique to Carter Engineered Fuel Pumps for the automotive aftermarket.

“Fuel pumps need to perform flawlessly in corrosive and often unclean fuel tank environments,” said Gernheuser. “High-quality materials, robust design and our development process ensures superior pump performance.”

