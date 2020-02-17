CarTech Company Launches Universal OBD Diagnostic Adapter

Carly , a CarTech company that connects drivers with the information hidden inside their cars, has launched its latest product in the U.S. – the Universal Adapter . A unique diagnostic solution for car health, the universal plug-in adapter works with a car’s on-board diagnostics (OBD) port and pairs with an easy-to-use app.

Given its success in the European market – with hundreds of thousands of subscribers and over 80,000 diagnostics run daily – Carly says it sees huge potential in the U.S. market. “We saw that there was already a lot of demand for a product like Carly in the U.S., with 30% of our existing sales coming from U.S. customers organically and our company seeing 50-100% growth annually,” said Carly Founder and CEO Avid Avini. “Most American consumers aren’t aware of this potential access to their car’s data. We’re excited to educate and empower U.S. drivers, transforming the relationship they have with their cars.”

As technology becomes increasingly sophisticated, digital information is locked inside cars, creating a sort of black box that takes control away from car owners. As a consumer-centric company, Carly says it is dedicated to unlocking this data in order to empower car owners to make well-informed decisions regarding their vehicles. Carly’s advanced technology delivers this solution to all brands and models built from 2000 onwards, enabling drivers to make wise used car purchases, discover problems in their vehicles, customize their car to fit their needs, and much more.

Carly’s Universal Adapter offers users a number of key benefits, including:

Health –Identify the current health state of your car. The feature gives you a rating (from “Excellent” to “Very Bad”) of your car’s health. It is based on the number and severity level of faults that were detected. You can view, download and email health reports as pdf files. This feature works for all car brands and can identify potential issues 3-6 months before they show as a warning light on the dash, according to the company.