CARDONE Wins 2 ACPN Data Excellence Awards

CARDONE Industries , a leader in the automotive aftermarket, received two Automotive Content Professional Network (ACPN) Content Excellence awards on May 6 at the 2020 Knowledge Exchange Conference.

The annual awards recognize the best examples of electronic content in the vehicle aftermarket. CARDONE’s wins came in the ACES and PIES Data categories winning both the Medium Applications Category (50 – 150k applications) and the Small Applications Category (under 10 – 49k applications).

ACES and PIES data is judged on a variety of criteria ranging from compliance with best practices to proper data configuration, quality and consistency of content, lack of duplications and valid references.

“I am very proud of each member of my team,” said Pat Taylor, senior director of catalog management and customer service at CARDONE. “They are experienced professionals who actively seek customer feedback and continually explore ways to improve our product and application information. This enables them to produce exceptionally accurate and useful data, which empowers our customers to increase sales.”