CARDONE Doubles Its New Window Lift Motor Assembly Program

 

CARDONE Industries, a leader in the automotive aftermarket, has more than doubled its new window lift motor and regulator assemblies coverage to meet today’s market demands. Combined with its existing remanufactured program, CARDONE now offers broad market coverage with three configuration options that cover more than 90% of window lift motor replacements.

“We’ve seen an increase in the number of repairs that require the entire assembly versus the motor alone,” said Mark Mooberry, VP of product management at CARDONE. “As technicians determine their best course of action to perform an economic and efficient repair, CARDONE is in lockstep with them to provide exactly what they need to complete the job.”

By offering the full assembly, motor only, or regulator only, CARDONE provides a complete solution for today’s technician. The expanded new window lift motor and regulator program also features engineering advancements that enable convenient, “plug-and-play” installation, paired with a limited-lifetime warranty.

For more information on CARDONE’s window lift motor product line, visit https://www.cardone.com/catalog/motors/window-lift-motor.  

