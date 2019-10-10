CARDONE Announces Grand Prize Winner Of Hot Rod Giveaway

CARDONE Industries has again partnered with Swag Custom Rides to give away another pristinely restored classic vehicle during their 2019 Hot Rod Giveaway. This year’s lucky winner, Chad Rose from Salt Lake City, Utah, walked away with the ’77 Firebird Trans Am along with a check for $10,000 and an all-expenses-paid trip to the Summit Racing Goodguys Lone Star Nationals Car Show in Ft. Worth, Texas, where the giveaway took place.

CARDONE’s sponsored giveaway featured a 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, modeled after the “Hooper” Car from the nostalgic Smokey and the Bandit films. The back-to-stock restoration done by Swag Custom Rides featured a new interior and a 400 CI – 6.6-liter engine. This year’s sweepstakes had more than 8,700 entries from technicians and car enthusiasts across the country during the contest, which ran from Nov. 1, 2018, through July 31, 2019. In addition, entries were pulled for monthly prizes of Milwaukee Cordless radios and Swag Detailers kits.

More than 52,000 automotive fans attended the show, and many were watching as CARDONE’s Marketing Director, Raquel Wenger, presented the hot rod to Rose. “I’m extremely excited!” said Rose. “The ’77 Trans Am was a childhood dream car for me. I remember it from the Smokey and the Bandit movies!”

“We are so pleased to continue our partnership with Swag Custom Rides this year in creating this iconic rebuild” said Wenger. “CARDONE supports Swag’s goal of providing job training, education and life skills to at-risk individuals and strengthening communities.”