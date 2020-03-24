Connect with us

News

CARDONE Announces $5,000 Winner Of Technical Video Contest

 

on

CARDONE Industries has announced the winner of its latest tech video competition and the recipient of the $5,000 prize. Technicians and car enthusiasts submitted original videos showing the installation or service of an under-the-hood or under-the-car automotive part. Entrants were judged on technical accuracy, level of difficulty and delivery of information. The winner, Mario Rojas, is a professional technician from Hialeah, Florida.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Mario Rojas, Winner of Technical Video Contest

The winning video was determined by both public votes and a panel of ASE Certified Technicians. Rojas’s video on diagnosing a misfire condition using modern techniques, received the highest number of votes during the public vote as well as the highest point total during the judging round. Rojas has a popular YouTube channel, and this was his third time entering the contest.

“We were impressed with Mario’s presentation as well as his attention to technical details,” said CARDONE’s EVP of Sales and Marketing, Dan Autey. “The level of talent, professionalism and knowledge demonstrated in this latest contest has elevated the playing field for future competitions.”

All of the video entries are currently viewable on the contest site videocontest.cardone.com. CARDONE also plans to share the automotive expertise of many of the entrants via the company’s YouTube channel.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

CARDONE Announces $5,000 Winner Of Technical Video Contest

on

Aftermarket Essential Businesses Face Inconsistencies

on

Ford, 3M, GE, UAW Change Gears

on

Associations Issue Joint Letter To President Trump
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Can A Weak Battery Start An Engine But Cause Codes?

News: CARDONE Announces $5,000 Winner Of Technical Video Contest

News: Aftermarket Essential Businesses Face Inconsistencies

News: Ford, 3M, GE, UAW Change Gears

News: Associations Issue Joint Letter To President Trump

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Flash! Reprogramming Vehicle Computers

Chevy AVEO Timing Belt Service

Ford Timing Belts & Chains

GM Timing Belt & Chain Service
Connect