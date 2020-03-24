CARDONE Announces $5,000 Winner Of Technical Video Contest

CARDONE Industries has announced the winner of its latest tech video competition and the recipient of the $5,000 prize. Technicians and car enthusiasts submitted original videos showing the installation or service of an under-the-hood or under-the-car automotive part. Entrants were judged on technical accuracy, level of difficulty and delivery of information. The winner, Mario Rojas, is a professional technician from Hialeah, Florida.

The winning video was determined by both public votes and a panel of ASE Certified Technicians. Rojas’s video on diagnosing a misfire condition using modern techniques, received the highest number of votes during the public vote as well as the highest point total during the judging round. Rojas has a popular YouTube channel, and this was his third time entering the contest.

“We were impressed with Mario’s presentation as well as his attention to technical details,” said CARDONE’s EVP of Sales and Marketing, Dan Autey. “The level of talent, professionalism and knowledge demonstrated in this latest contest has elevated the playing field for future competitions.”

All of the video entries are currently viewable on the contest site videocontest.cardone.com. CARDONE also plans to share the automotive expertise of many of the entrants via the company’s YouTube channel.