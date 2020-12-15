Connect with us

CARDONE Adds 1,000+ Popular SKUs

 

on

CARDONE Industries has announced the addition of more than 1,000 new parts to its extensive catalog during the fourth quarter of 2020. The new offering includes expanded vehicle coverage to the company’s existing tried-and-true product lines, such as electronic power steering, brake calipers and boosters, CV Axles, prop shafts, electronic throttle bodies and ECMs, to name a few. 

CARDONE’s most noteworthy enhancement is the addition of more than 800 part numbers to its New Window Lift Motor and Regulator product line, which positions CARDONE as a market leader in both vehicle coverage and product quality.

“Through consistent communication with our customers combined with our own in-depth market research, we’ve enhanced our product portfolio to better meet our customers’ needs,” said George Dunham, CARDONE’s EVP of Global Business Development. “In this release, we not only added high-demand part numbers that fit today’s vehicle parc; we also introduced many exclusive part numbers that no one else in the aftermarket offers.”

To learn more about CARDONE’s latest new product offering, visit https://www.cardone.com/catalog/new-products.

CARDONE Adds 1,000+ Popular SKUs

