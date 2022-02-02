Can You Keep Up With Technology and Business Changes?

Hey, what’s new? Ask that question these days any you’re likely to get a wide assortment of answers. Business continues to change at a dizzying pace – from technology in the car to technology in the shop. It may be no surprise that some shop owners and service advisors find it difficult to keep up. Bob Greenwood, president and CEO of Automotive Aftermarket E-Learning Center has made a career out of doing just that. With more than 40 years of business management experience in the aftermarket and nearly 20 years running his own consulting and accounting firm, Bob talks with Doug Kaufman, editor of ShopOwner, about what it takes to help businesses thrive in today’s aftermarket.