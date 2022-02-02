 Can You Keep Up With Technology and Business Changes?
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

Can You Keep Up With Technology and Business Changes?

on

How Has The Pandemic Affected Customer Service?

on

Podcast: Shops Need New Ideas For Business Growth

on

Industry Hits Jackpot in Las Vegas - Were You There?
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Steering and Suspension Components (VIDEO) Video
play

Steering and Suspension Components (VIDEO)

How To Solve The Scary ‘Wrangler Wobble’ (VIDEO) Video
play

How To Solve The Scary ‘Wrangler Wobble’ (VIDEO)

Current Digital Issue

January 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Podcasts

Can You Keep Up With Technology and Business Changes?

Business continues to change at a dizzying pace. Can you keep up? This episode is presented by AAPEX 2021.
Advertisement
 

on

Hey, what’s new? Ask that question these days any you’re likely to get a wide assortment of answers. Business continues to change at a dizzying pace – from technology in the car to technology in the shop. It may be no surprise that some shop owners and service advisors find it difficult to keep up. Bob Greenwood, president and CEO of Automotive Aftermarket E-Learning Center has made a career out of doing just that. With more than 40 years of business management experience in the aftermarket and nearly 20 years running his own consulting and accounting firm, Bob talks with Doug Kaufman, editor of ShopOwner, about what it takes to help businesses thrive in today’s aftermarket.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This episode is presented by AAPEX 2021 and was recorded in August of 2021. ShopOwner extends its sympathies to Bob’s family and the staff at Automotive Aftermarket E-Learning Centre Ltd. on Bob’s untimely passing.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Podcasts: Can We Turn Back The Tech Shortage Tsunami? (Podcast)

Podcasts: Podcast: Three Industry Bright Spots You May Be Ignoring

Podcasts: Here’s Why You Probably Need To Raise Your Labor Rate

Podcasts: Training – What’s Needed, What’s New & What’s Next

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService