California Pony Cars Mustang Timing Chain Cover

The 1965-1966 Mustang Timing Chain Cover with molded timing pointer from California Pony Cars (#ENG-000-409) is made of cast aluminum, and fits 1965 to early 1967 Ford Mustang, Falcon, Fairlane, Galaxy, Mercury Cougar, Comet, Bronco, and many other Ford product applications using the 289 and 351W engines.

Click Here to Read More

This cover has the “cast in” timing index (pointer) and is “concourse” correct with seven strengthening ribs at the top, visible when installed.



Special Features:

Machined dip stick tube hole (Plug included).

Crankshaft seal installs from front side (Seal not included).

Clears crankshaft mounted oil slinger used on early engines.

Precision machined to factory specifications.

California Pony Cars’ 1967-1993 Mustang Timing Chain Cover(#ENG-000-408) for use with bolt-on pointer is a die-cast aluminum cover and works with 289, 302 and 351W engines. Includes dip stick hole plug and screw-std. This is a “concours” correct timing chain cover.

Special Features:

Machined dip stick tube hole (Plug included).

Crankshaft seal installs from the front side (Seal not included).

Clears crankshaft mounted oil slinger used on early engines.

Precision machined to factory specifications.

California Pony Cars’ timing chain covers are manufactured in the USA.