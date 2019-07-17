News/Cal-Van Tools
Cal-Van Tools Now Offers Amp Meter For Fused Circuits

The Cal-Van Tools Amp Hound 2 is an amp meter for fused circuits. The meter is convenient to attach the adapter to the fuse and the tone lets users know when the fuse is being touched, making it easier to work under the dash in a fuse box, said the company.

The meter works on new fuse types, Mini-LP and Micro-Fuse, along with three of the most common automotive fuses types including Mini, Standard and Maxi, with all of the most common ranges. The meter provides real time readings of current and amps in fused circuit without removing fuse.

For additional information, visit Cal-Van.

