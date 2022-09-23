 Bundling Maintenance By Thinking Ahead (Video)
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

Bundling Maintenance By Thinking Ahead (Video)

on

Cabin Air Filters On Severe Service Vehicles (Video)

on

Women At the Wheel Podcast, Ep. 3: Auto Care’s Stacey Miller

on

Road To AAPEX Episode One
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Bundling Maintenance By Thinking Ahead (Video) Video
play

Bundling Maintenance By Thinking Ahead (Video)

Cabin Air Filters On Severe Service Vehicles (Video) Video
play

Cabin Air Filters On Severe Service Vehicles (Video)

Current Digital Issue

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Bundling Maintenance By Thinking Ahead (Video)

Joe Keene

on

Forward thinking can save customers an extra trip, secure future business, and protect investments. Sponsored by Purolator.
Advertisement

CC:

Advertisement

When will you see your customer next? You need to be asking this question every time a customer comes to your shop. You don’t need to be a psychic to answer this question. What you do need is the maintenance schedule. Looking forward on the schedule can save your customer an extra trip, protect their vehicle, and help you to capture their business. If a customer is due for an oil change, look forward on the maintenance schedule to see what will be expiring during that oil change. Then you can bundle maintenance items like air and cabin air filters into one visit.

Advertisement

An air filter can protect the engine for 12 months or 12,000 miles. However, with some oil change intervals lasting 7,000 or even 10,000 miles, the air filter may exceed its recommended interval before the next oil change. If the filter exceeds the recommended interval, it can impact performance and fuel efficiency. Chances are your customer will not know the last time the cabin air filter was replaced, or even if they have a cabin air filter.

It is recommended to replace the cabin air filter every 12 months or 12,000 miles. Regular replacement of the cabin air filter will prevent the diminished performance of the HVAC system and health of the evaporator and heater cores. For the occupants in the vehicle, regular replacement will keep out and capture inert allergens like mold and soot. Bundling air, oil, and cabin air filters together can not only save the customer an extra trip to your shop, but it can protect their investment in their vehicle.

Advertisement

Purolator has a full line of filters for oil, air, and cabin air filters. They also have different filter lines, like PurolatorONE and BOSS. So you can tailor the filters for the driver and their environment. Thanks for watching.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Video: Severe Drivers – Yes, Your Client Probably Counts As One

Video: Gasoline Cleans Engines But What Happens When It Can’t?

Video: Explain The Facts About Synthetic Oils To Customers (Video)

Video: Don’t Neglect Changing Your Air Filter (VIDEO)

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService