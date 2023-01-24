 Building The Perfect Future By Mentoring

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Opinion

Building The Perfect Future By Mentoring

Share your stories of how you have helped others reach their goals.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

Two of our key contributors regularly address the topic of successful business practices in different but complementary ways in many months, and I encourage you to consider their suggestions as you strap in for another trip around the Sun by searching their names at our recently redesigned website.

Related Articles

Happy New Year, everyone, and welcome to a year that many of us never dreamed would be a reality. Whether you grew up considering 1984, Space: 1999, 2001: a Space Odyssey or 2010: The Year We Make Contact too far away to imagine, 2023 is, quite literally, the future.

I too want to address success; but rather than offer suggestions for how you can do better as a business person (or a person person) over the next several months, I want to invite you to share your stories of how you have helped others reach their goals.

Of all the training methods out there – and we all know how prevalent and varied those methods are – many experts say that the simple process of helping someone reinforces the practice in ways that other processes can’t match. Whether you’re a visual learner, thrive in a lecture environment or learn best by doing, mentoring is usually the most successful way to ensure enduring results.

Let’s put it all on the table – it can be difficult to find good leaders in the auto repair industry. Many shop owners struggle to find good people at any time, let alone during an ongoing labor shortage. And, even if you do hire someone who seems like the ideal candidate, you really have no guarantee things will work out.

The term “born leader” may actually be doing us all a disservice. Instead of looking for perfection to come to you, people who “know stuff about stuff” say a more efficient method is to BUILD a leader from within.

I’m not suggesting that you should follow Dr. Frankenstein’s methods or try to create Oscar Goldman’s “Six Million Dollar Man,” but I do believe that as a successful shop operator, you already have skills that can be passed on to a new generation of leaders. 

In an ongoing, year-long project to help bring awareness to the practice, and recognition of the participants in mentorship programs, I’m asking for your help. I’m hoping you’ll tell me ways you have successfully groomed new leaders in your shop, whether they’re at the shop management, customer service or technician level. We plan to collect stories from across the country, highlighting what works – and, in some cases, what DOESN’T work.

Just as with our new Vehicle Care RockStars program (you can check it out at VehicleCareRockStars.com), we’re excited to capture real-world examples of leadership development programs you have employed. Here’s how I’m hoping you’ll participate:

Send me a message at [email protected], addressing these three topics: 1) You believe in the power of a mentoring program, 2) You have worked within your organization to help younger or upcoming employees advance in their career and 3) You’re willing to be considered for an opportunity to share your experiences through print, podcast or video resources.

Or, utilize our content submission portal HERE.

There might be prizes involved; there will certainly be recognition. If nothing else, you’ll have the satisfaction of knowing that you’re helping your contemporaries in this industry build a real future we can all be proud of. 

You May Also Like

Opinion

The Changing Vehicle Ownership Cycle

Fewer new cars and higher used car prices mean the better option may be for drivers to keep their current vehicle.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel

You can probably remember the pre-pandemic days when you gave a customer the bad news about their vehicle, and they might have declined repairs and said, “It is time to trade it in.” Today that is becoming a rare scenario. With new cars in short supply and used car prices going through the roof, the better option is often to keep their current vehicle on the road. 

Read Full Article

More Opinion Posts
Our Image Problem

If you search the term “mechanic” you get an interesting idea on how different cultures value repair professionals.

By Andrew Markel
Are All Customers Good Customers?

Your marketing may not be working as well as you think because you may be targeting the wrong potential customers.

By David Rogers
Appetite For Training Obvious In Orlando

There’s no doubt – attendees were hungry for knowledge.

By Doug Kaufman
What is Training?

Training is the key to a successful shop.

By Andrew Markel

Other Posts

Free Upcoming Webinar: Perfecting Your Shop’s Marketing

Focus on marketing that improves your customer base by driving the right kind of customer to your shop.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Nostalgia Can Reignite Automotive Enthusiasm

Celebrate the great things that are going on and eventually you’ll be able to look back at the struggles and laugh.

By Doug Kaufman
Is there a used and new car bubble?

The main driver of prices has been the computer chip shortage.

By Andrew Markel
Should You Install Customer-Supplied Parts?

Sometimes customers want to believe you’re just out to get them, but there are legitimate reasons behind refusing.

By Doug Kaufman