Bosch Releases New Wireless Battery And Starting/Charging System Tester

Bosch introduces the BAT 120 wireless battery and starting/charging system tester, which allows technicians to perform battery system tests and receive full alternator health reports. The new tester is designed to wirelessly transmit data via Bluetooth connectivity to a pre-installed app on the Bosch ADS 325 and ADS 625 diagnostic tools. The BAT 120 is also compatible with OTC Encore and Evolve diagnostic tools running software version 2.10 or higher.

The BAT 120 wireless battery and starting/charging system tester works on 6- and 12-volt automotive batteries, including regular flooded, enhanced flooded, absorbent glass mat (AGM), EV and start-stop, as well as batteries with as little as 1.5 volts. It also conducts 12- and 24-volt charging/starting system tests and can test a vehicle’s battery charging system to gauge alternator health and troubleshoot charging issues

The tester can evaluate batteries and display results through three LED indicators (Blue: Connected, Green: Power, Red: Trouble). The BAT 120 is also equipped with a 20-inch cable with durable clamps as well as replaceable test leads and clamps. To further assist technicians with diagnosing and reporting system issues, the tester can also store up to 2,000 test records and email results to show a customer or add to a vehicle report.

The BAT 120 is now available and covered by a one-year warranty.

For more information: www.boschdiagnostics.com/pro.