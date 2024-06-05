 Bosch Releases 87 New Part Numbers in June – UnderhoodService

Bosch Releases 87 New Part Numbers in June

Bosch's new part numbers cover 318 million vehicles in operation across North America.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Robert Bosch, LLC announced it has added 87 automotive aftermarket parts to its portfolio in June 2024, covering nearly 318 million vehicles in operation across North America. The new part numbers – which cover Domestic, European and Asian passenger and commercial vehicles – include 22 wiper part numbers, 35 rotating machines, 20 sensors, six spark plugs and more, according to the company.

Bosch released 22 wiper blade part numbers for nearly 300 million vehicles in operation for popular makes and models from Domestic, European and Asian OEMs. The wiper blades include the Bosch Twin Standard Set Wiper Blades (three), Bosch Aerotwin Set wiper Blades (seven) and Bosch Evolution Wiper Blades (12).

Bosch Rotating Machines

Bosch released 35 original equipment rotating machine parts for Domestic, European and Asian models, covering more than nine million vehicles in operation in North America. Bosch Rotating Machines are full load tested to guarantee compliance with strict performance specifications and are built to withstand excessive heat and high electrical demands, the company said.

Bosch Sensors

Bosch has released 20 new Particulate Matter (11) and Mass Air Flow (MAF) MAF sensors (nine), covering more than 700,000 vehicles in operation. Bosch particulate matter sensors maximize fuel efficiency by initiating the Diesel particulate filter regeneration at the optimal time. MAF sensors can provide up to 20% better fuel consumption and are guaranteed to match vehicle requirements for performance, drivability, fuel economy and emissions, according to Bosch.

Bosch Spark Plugs

Additionally, Bosch released six part numbers for Bosch OE Fine Wire Platinum Spark Plugs (two), OE Fine Wire Iridium Spark Plugs (one) and OE Fine Wire Double Iridium Spark Plugs (three) for nearly 10 million vehicles in operation. Bosch said its advanced OE spark plugs are built to enable efficient, long-lasting engine performance.

Bosch Braking

Bosch released two high-quality braking parts and assemblies for late-model Domestic, Asian and European vehicles, including the QuietCast™ Disc Brake Pads (one) and Bosch Blue Disc Brake Pads (one). The new part numbers and assemblies will add coverage to more than 70,000 vehicles in operation. Each brake product feature copper-free friction formulations for improved vehicle performance and stopping power, Bosch said.

Bosch Valves

Bosch released one new canister purge valve covering more than 500,000 European makes and models in the US and Canada. This product is 100% new and provides the correct function and calibration to ensure trouble-free operation and emission compliance, according to Bosch.

Bosch Ignition Coil

Bosch released one ignition coil in June, covering more than 74,000 vehicles in operation in North America. Bosch ignition coils meet or exceed OE specifications and feature excellent mechanical stability and corrosion-resistant connections to provide an extensive service life. The new ignition coils specifically cover European vehicle applications, ensuring reliable voltage for smooth engine performance, Bosch said.

