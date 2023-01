Robert Bosch, LLC announced it has added 212 automotive aftermarket parts to its portfolio in 2022, covering nearly 64 million vehicles in operation across North America.

The new Bosch products, which cover domestic, European and Asian passenger and commercial vehicles, include 74 braking parts, 52 fuel and water pumps, 14 ignition coils, 27 cooling fans, rotating machines, spark plugs and ESP units, 38 sensors and seven fuel injectors.

For more information, visit www.BoschAutoParts.com.