 Bosch Releases 133 Automotive Aftermarket Parts YTD 2022
News

Bosch Releases 133 Automotive Aftermarket Parts YTD 2022

Underhood Service Staff Writers

on

Robert Bosch, LLC announced it has added 133 automotive aftermarket parts to its portfolio in 2022, covering more than 34 million vehicles in operation across North America — reinforcing the company’s commitment to offering a complete range of high-quality and reliable parts for the whole workshop.

The new Bosch products, which cover domestic, European and Asian passenger and commercial vehicles, include 42 braking parts, 41 fuel and water pumps, 24 cooling fans, seven rotating machines, nine spark plugs and two ESP units, an ignition coil, seven fuel injectors and 18 sensors. 

For more information, visit www.BoschAutoParts.com.  

