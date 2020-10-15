Bosch Launches New ADAS And Body Electronics Catalog

Robert Bosch, LLC announced recently the release of its new Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Body Electronics Catalog. Available in ACES format, this new catalog offers better visibility, fast, accurate information and access to application data and images for more than 230 ADAS and body electronics parts.

As more vehicles become equipped with ADAS, there is an increased demand for quality original equipment replacement parts in the independent aftermarket. In addition, the electrification of vehicles means electric water pumps will be needed to cool the battery system. And, many EV and hybrid vehicles have at least one electric water pump and newer models are coming out with two or three across the vehicles. Through the launch of the ADAS and Body Electronics Catalog, Bosch bolsters its commitment to deliver more ADAS and body electronics parts in the coming years to meet these growing demands.

The new catalog features all available Bosch ADAS and body electronics-related parts, including:

“With the advancement of automotive safety systems technology, ADAS products are becoming standard on many vehicles,” said Amanda Nesta, product specialist for vehicle electronics at Bosch. “That said, we’re planning to release additional OE replacement parts needed for collision repairs in the coming year, including rear view cameras, distance control sensors, radars, ABS and ESP hydraulic modulators and thermal control valves.”

In addition to distributing the new ADAS & Body Electronics Catalog to all direct customers and Ecat suppliers, Bosch has provided the corresponding PIES and image files needed to support the catalog data. Epicor subscribers will need to add line code BEB to their portfolio to view the new Bosch catalog.

For more information regarding Bosch ADAS and Body Electronics parts offerings and other Bosch products, visit www.BoschAutoParts.com.