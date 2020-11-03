Connect with us

Bosch, Hunter Engineering Collaborate On ADAS Calibration

The system is designed to increase workflow efficiencies, saving shop owners on time and cost.
Bosch and Hunter Engineering have announced a collaboration to develop and sell advanced drivers’ assistance calibration systems (ADAS) in North America. 

Combining Bosch’s experience in ADAS system technology with the quality and credibility expected from Hunter will deliver an innovative and accurate calibration system that every shop owner needs, the two companies say.

The integrated product includes a co-branded, Bosch-developed diagnostic tool, calibration fixture and associated hardware for ADAS system calibration for the majority of global automakers, and vehicle alignment systems from Hunter. 

“Bosch’s knowledge in ADAS system design adds an understanding on different driver’s assistance systems that’s not available on other products,” said Michael Simon, director strategic business, Bosch Aftermarket division. “Our technology background combined with the credibility customers expect from Hunter will deliver a calibration system that’s innovative, efficient and accurate.” 

Customers depend on accuracy and workflow efficiency in their ADAS systems, and top technicians know that safely calibrating each vehicle can take time. These calibration tools are designed to help technicians align important safety systems quickly and accurately, saving the customer money.

“Hunter is proud to collaborate with Bosch,” said Kaleb Silver, director of product management at Hunter. “This venture brings together two innovative and exciting companies, working together for the first time on important technology for cars today, and into the future.”

The new calibration tools will soon be available through Hunter’s distribution network. For more information on Bosch’s line of ADAS calibration systems and more Bosch Diagnostic products, visit https://www.boschdiagnostics.com/.

