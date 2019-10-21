Bosch Expands Braking, Engine Management And Spark Plug Product Lines To Cover More Than 4.5M Vehicles

Bosch has introduced new aftermarket automotive parts in September and October for more than 4.5 million vehicles in operation in North America. The new replacement brake pads, engine management parts and spark plugs offer coverage for select BMW, Fiat, Ford and Mazda applications among others.

Brake Pads

Bosch expanded its brake pad category with one new SKU for each Bosch QuietCast Brake Pad and Bosch Blue Brake Padproduct lines. The brake pad sets with hardware provide coverage to late-model Fiat 500 vehicles in operation throughout the U.S. and Canada. Bosch QuietCast Brake Pads are developed to meet the needs of shops that work on a variety of vehicle makes and models daily. Bosch Blue Disc Brake Pads are ideal for the shop owner who is looking to provide customers with the best value.

Engine Management

New engine cooling fan and ignition coil product line SKUs were added to Bosch’s engine management portfolio. The new SKUs offer coverage to more than four million domestic vehicles in operation in North America, including 2010-2014 Ford F-150, 2009-2018 Ford Escape, 2011-2019 Lincoln MKZ and more. Bosch Engine Cooling Fans feature balanced blades to ensure safe and durable performance, while providing sufficient air flow with minimal noise. Bosch Ignition Coilsare known industry-wide for their performance and reliability and are built to meet or exceed OE specifications for proper fit, form and function.

Spark Plugs

Bosch expanded its spark plug product line with one new double platinum spark plug SKU. The new spark plugs provide extended coverage to 555,000 late-model European vehicles such as 2016-2018 BMW 330i, 330i GT xDrive, 330i xDrive, L4 2.0L Turbo, in addition to 2017-2019 BMW 430i Gran Coupe, 430i xDrive, 430i xDrive Gran Coupe, L4 2.0L Turbo models and more. Bosch OE Fine Wire Double Platinum Spark Plugs are engineered with a laser welded platinum inlay ground electrode that provides up to three-times longer service life when compared to standard copper spark plugs, said the company.