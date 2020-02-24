Bosch Expands Brake Pad, Fuel Pump Product Lines

Bosch introduced new parts coverage in February for select vehicle year, make and models from Buick, Chevrolet, GMC, Honda and Nissan. The braking and fuel pump SKUs expand coverage to more than 3.4 million vehicles in operation in North America.

Bosch Brake Pads

Three new brake pad SKUs were added to the Bosch QuietCast Brake Pad product line. The new part numbers cover more than 646,000 late-model Asian and domestic vehicles in operation (VIO) in the U.S. and Canada, including the 2018 Buick Regal TourX, 2018-2019 Chevrolet Camaro, 2016-2017 Nissan X-Trail and more. The new part numbers include synthetic lubricant with all applications and a hardware kit on select applications. Bosch QuietCast Brake Pads are developed for the generalist who works on all makes and models.

Three new brake pad set SKUs have also been added to the Bosch Blue Disc Brake Pad product line to add coverage to more than 646,000 VIO, including the 2016-2018 Buick Envision, 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, 2016-2018 Honda Clarity and more. The brake pads feature multi-layer shims for superior noise dampening and select applications are towel-wrapped for added protection. Bosch Blue Disc Brake Pads are built for the everyday driver with quality, performance and value in mind.

Bosch Fuel Pumps

Four new SKUs have been added to the Bosch Fuel Pumps product line, extending coverage to more than 2.8 million late-model Asian vehicles, including 2009-2014 Honda Pilot, 2010-2014 Lexus RX350, 2013-2014 Toyota Avalon and more. The fuel pumps are designed with a superior turbine pump design to virtually eliminate fuel pulsation, along with the Bosch impeller ring to provide smooth fuel flow. The fuel pumps come with premium carbon brushes, utilizing advanced materials that provide longer and more reliable service life.