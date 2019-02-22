Bosch Announces New Powertrain Solutions Campaign And Website



Bosch Automotive Aftermarket debuted a new Powertrain Solutions awareness campaign at the 2018 AAPEX show in Las Vegas. The effort focuses on the benefit to shops and techs who use genuine Bosch replacement parts, which according to Bosch, are trusted by OEMs spanning the globe. In addition to the new campaign, a new Powertrain-focused website launched on Feb. 11, featuring information on gasoline and diesel system replacement parts. The new site can be accessed at boschautoparts.com/powertrain.

The new campaign includes a mix of original content from technicians, shop owners and Bosch field experts comparing the quality of replacement parts. Videos, articles and blogs explain how to identify a quality part, how to diagnose and test failed parts and how to replace select parts. The Powertrain Solutions product line consists of diesel and gasoline-powered vehicle replacement parts, including:

Engine Management

Oxygen Sensors

Fuel Pumps

Glow Plugs

Diesel Injectors

Bosch Powertrain Solutions are available for virtually every vehicle on the road. For more information, visit BoschAutoParts.com.