News
ago

Bosch Announces New Powertrain Solutions Campaign And Website

From Import Car

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

TRICO Receives 'Big Idea' Award At Meijer 2019 Vendor Summit

Sears Launches Exclusive New Line Of Craftsman Tools For Mechanics

MAHLE Aftermarket 2019 'Drive With The Original' Technician Promotion Set To Launch

Bosch Announces New Powertrain Solutions Campaign And Website

Subaru Tech Tip: Washer Fluid Level Sensor Diagnostics

Snap-on Introduces 400 Lumen ABS Project Light

Gates Introduces 4 Differentiated Technology Solutions To Stay Ahead Of Vehicle Propulsion System Demands

Dayco Launches Heavy-Duty Water Pumps

NUCAP Industries Introduces Revolutionary Galvanized NRS Brake Pads Product Line

Standard Motor Products To Award $20,000 During Blue Streak 'Stronger Than Ever' Automotive Scholarship Contest


Bosch Automotive Aftermarket debuted a new Powertrain Solutions awareness campaign at the 2018 AAPEX show in Las Vegas. The effort focuses on the benefit to shops and techs who use genuine Bosch replacement parts, which according to Bosch, are trusted by OEMs spanning the globe. In addition to the new campaign, a new Powertrain-focused website launched on Feb. 11, featuring information on gasoline and diesel system replacement parts. The new site can be accessed at boschautoparts.com/powertrain.

The new campaign includes a mix of original content from technicians, shop owners and Bosch field experts comparing the quality of replacement parts. Videos, articles and blogs explain how to identify a quality part, how to diagnose and test failed parts and how to replace select parts. The Powertrain Solutions product line consists of diesel and gasoline-powered vehicle replacement parts, including:

  • Engine Management
  • Oxygen Sensors
  • Fuel Pumps
  • Glow Plugs
  • Diesel Injectors

Bosch Powertrain Solutions are available for virtually every vehicle on the road. For more information, visit BoschAutoParts.com.

Show Full Article