Bosch Announces Major Updates In 4.0 Software Release For ADS Diagnostic Scan Tools

Bosch, a leading global supplier of technology and services, announced recently a new software release for its ADS 325 and ADS 625. ADS 4.0 introduces many new and improved features, including faster scanning capabilities with Quick-Scan, enhanced European vehicle coverage, access to FCA Secure Gateway (SGW) vehicles and continued free access to Repair-Source, on tool vehicle service and repair information library.

The latest ADS software version adds the following functionality and optimizations:

• Major additions to European vehicle coverage: Bosch expands its coverage by adding thousands of OE functions for Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen

• Quick-Scan: Technicians can now perform full system DTC scans in an average of under 60 seconds – many vehicle year, make and models complete scans in 30 seconds or less

• FCA Secure Gateway: FCA has approved Bosch manufactured diagnostic tools for secure access to SGW module found in most 2018 and newer FCA vehicles

• ADAS Coverage: New dynamic ADAS calibration test added for Ford, GM, Jaguar, Land Rover, Hyundai and Kia vehicles

In addition to these advancements, ADS 4.0 continues to offer free access to Repair-Source. The on-tool vehicle service and repair information built into the ADS 4.0 software puts access to OE wiring diagrams, maintenance schedules, OEM service procedures for AC/heater, engine, airbag and more at technicians’ fingertips without leaving the shop floor.

The expanded European coverage, Quick-Scan and FCA Secure Gateway unlock software updates are also compatible with OTC Encore and Evolve platforms.