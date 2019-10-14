Bosch And Castrol To Pilot Jointly Branded Workshop Concept In China And US

The Automotive Aftermarket division of Robert Bosch GmbH and Castrol have recently announced a new partnership, which will run jointly branded workshop pilots in China and the U.S. The pilot phase will start in October 2019 in Suzhou (China) and Orlando/Tampa (U.S.). The partners currently envision that this test will include up to 25 joint workshops in each of these markets.

Bosch and Castrol each bring vast experience in the car service field. In addition to Castrol lubricants, Bosch parts and service offerings, each company will contribute its unique expertise in developing successful workshop concepts. Castrol’s long history of consumer marketing and insights, combined with Bosch long-standing expertise in workshop management, equipment and services, will create a sustainable and profitable offer for workshop owners.

The concepts being tested include advanced, digitally-enabled services bringing drivers the highest levels of quality and convenience at an affordable price. They will feature a unique look and feel, creating a differentiated offer that meets evolving consumer preferences in maintenance experience, convenience needs and digital choices, as well as sustainability considerations. Expansion of the work­shop network beyond the initial test phase will be decided after the completion of the pilot program.

The operation of existing Castrol and Bosch branded workshop networks will not be impacted by these pilots.

“As a leading global automotive supplier and expert in technical diagnostics and workshop concepts, Bosch has successfully offered high-quality automotive products and services for workshops and car drivers for many decades. Together with Castrol, our two leading brands will join forces for a new workshop concept to serve today’s and tomorrow’s market needs, and to reach more business partners and drivers. This new offer pursues our goal of providing our customers with a comprehensive, future-oriented range of mobility services for various kinds of vehicles,” said Manfred Baden, president of Bosch Automotive Aftermarket.

Commenting on the partnership, Mandhir Singh, Castrol CEO, said “At Castrol we have developed a deep understanding of the workshop aftermarket. We are committed to leveraging our long-standing exper­tise in innovative lubricants technologies, brand and marketing, digital and consumer insights to develop sustainable workshop businesses built around value-adding consumer experiences. We are delighted to see this vision shared by our partner Bosch, with their complementary values in technology and channel management. The outcome of the pilots will help us create a leading workshop network for the future.”

Bosch Automotive Aftermarket and Castrol began working together in 2013 with a mutual recommenda­tion agreement in Europe. This successful cooperation set a solid foundation for both companies to look at other ways to work together in the rapidly evolving automotive aftermarket.