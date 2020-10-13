Bosch And Broadly Announce Collaboration

Click Here to Read More

Through this collaboration, Bosch Car Service shops will now have access to the Broadly platform — which integrates with current shop management tools and infrastructure — along with training programs to help them grow and up level their businesses.

Broadly is already helping thousands of independent shop owners across the United States grow successful businesses through a variety of high impact features — including web chat, text messaging, automated review requests, and contactless payments — all aimed at increasing revenue and efficiency while delivering meaningful customer experiences, said the company.

“Bosch is committed to helping our shops pair personal customer service with a high-tech customer experience,” said Jean-Philippe “JP” Persico, director of strategy, innovation and workshop business at Bosch. “We started this journey with the introduction of Shop-Ware as the preferred management system and are now deepening our focus of a customer first mindset with our go-to-market collaboration with Broadly, that will further enrich the auto repair experience for our customers.”

“Consumers now are more tech-driven than ever and are looking for frictionless experiences throughout all aspects of their lives,” said Chris DeIanni, head of business development at Broadly. “We want to make getting your vehicle repaired as simple and reliable as shopping online or ordering delivery.”