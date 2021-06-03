In Victory Circle at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS), BorgWarner President and CEO, Frédéric Lissalde, presented the Borg-Warner Tropy to the 2021 Indianapolis 500 winner, Helio Castroneves of Brazil. Paving his way to victory, Castroneves, who drives for Meyer Shank Racing, led 20 of 200 laps and averaged 190.690 mph, a race record.

Keeping with the time-honored tradition, Castroneves face will be sculpted and fastened to the iconic Borg-Warner Trophy – becoming the 108th face to adorn the 110-pound sterling silver trophy. As one of the most recognized trophies in the world, this coveted prize has become a symbol of achieving the apex of racing performance and symbolizes Castroneves’ triumph. “BorgWarner is thrilled to present the Borg-Warner Trophy to Helio Castroneves, as the winner of the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500,” said Lissalde. “Crossing the finish line is no small feat and this trophy is a tribute to the many revered drivers that have achieved this remarkable accomplishment. I am honored to be rewarding Castroneves’ hard work, passion and dedication as he joins the ranks of his fellow accomplished drivers.”

