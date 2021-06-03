In Victory Circle at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS), BorgWarner President and CEO, Frédéric Lissalde, presented the Borg-Warner Tropy to the 2021 Indianapolis 500 winner, Helio Castroneves of Brazil. Paving his way to victory, Castroneves, who drives for Meyer Shank Racing, led 20 of 200 laps and averaged 190.690 mph, a race record.
Keeping with the time-honored tradition, Castroneves face will be sculpted and fastened to the iconic Borg-Warner Trophy – becoming the 108th face to adorn the 110-pound sterling silver trophy. As one of the most recognized trophies in the world, this coveted prize has become a symbol of achieving the apex of racing performance and symbolizes Castroneves’ triumph.
“BorgWarner is thrilled to present the Borg-Warner Trophy to Helio Castroneves, as the winner of the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500,” said Lissalde. “Crossing the finish line is no small feat and this trophy is a tribute to the many revered drivers that have achieved this remarkable accomplishment. I am honored to be rewarding Castroneves’ hard work, passion and dedication as he joins the ranks of his fellow accomplished drivers.”
This year, an estimated 135,000 fans were back in the stands of historic IMS and cheered on Castroneves as he captured his fourth win. For Meyer Shank Racing it was their first Indy 500 victory. Castroneves started the race in 8th and took the checkered flag by 0.492 seconds over Alex Palou of Spain. Defending race winner Takuma Sato of Japan finished 14thand pole sitter Scott Dixon from New Zealand finished 17th.
BorgWarner’s participation in the Indianapolis 500 race goes further than presenting the Trophy. BorgWarner’s Engineered for Racing (EFR) turbochargers have been featured on every NTT IndyCar Series car since 2012 and boosts the field of cars at every race. The turbochargers are recognized for their unparalleled combination of advanced technologies by providing a reliable and powerful performance in the most strenuous situations. The EFR turbochargers can reach speeds of more than 200 mph throughout the race. The low-weight Gamma-TiAl (titanium aluminide) turbine wheels and shaft assemblies give a boost response while the patented dual-row ceramic ball bearing cartridges offer larger thrust load capacity, resilience and turbine proficiency at low expansion ratios.