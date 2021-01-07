BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Partners With Global Payments Integrated

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY , a leading supplier of technology solutions for the automotive aftermarket, has teamed up with Global Payments Integrated , a top worldwide electronic payment processing company, to give auto repair shops, dealer service centers and other aftermarket sectors access to Global Payments Integrated’s scalable payments and credit processing technology, and thus offering a convenient, safe payment option to vehicle owners.

Text to pay is included in BOLT ON Pay, one of BOLT ON’s most popular features. Available in both the company’s Mobile Manager Pro and NextGear cloud-based offerings, Text to pay gives repair shops the capability to get paid fast and securely. They can also reclaim valuable counter time, normally spent collecting the customer’s credit card information, to sell or schedule future services.

Drivers increasingly prefer to conduct business on their smart phones or other mobile devices, and paying by text is one more way to ease the pain of getting their vehicle serviced. With seamless payment options, shops have yet another way to bolster customer loyalty and increase profits. And during the pandemic, text payment provides an added level of safety for both the customer and shop staff with contact-less vehicle pick-up.

The biggest payment processing platform in their space, Global Payments Integrated provides custom, scalable and fast payment solutions, accommodating the swiftly shifting ways consumers pay for goods and services. Their multi-layered approach to security, utilizing encryption and tokenization, protect customer data and help prevent costly data breaches. Repair shops that opt for Global Payments Integrated to accept payments will also receive a PIN-enabled credit card processing pad from Ingenico if they subscribe by Feb. 28. Additionally, through the BOLT ON Pay dashboard, shop owners can view real-time transaction reports.

“The shops that rely on our technology are focused on improving the vehicle owner experience and shop operations, which is why they’re using BOLT ON software to begin with. By building in payment processing from Global Payments Integrated, the industry leader, we can give them one more powerful tool to streamline the payment process, improve cash flow, and add convenience for their customers,” said Mike Risich, founder and CEO of BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY.