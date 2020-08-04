BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Launched FourthGear

Reputation is everything, and much of that rep is forged online these days, largely via hard-earned customer reviews. That’s why BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY, a leading supplier of technology solutions for the automotive aftermarket, is launching FourthGear, a robust upgrade to its popular NextGear stand-alone platform featuring Review Manager that will help shops boost their positive online customer feedback and raise their Google rankings.

Available on any web-enabled mobile device independent of other shop management systems, FourthGear gives shops command of their online reputation, proactively prompting customer reviews soon after they leave the shop. Ideally, those reviews will be positive, but Review Manager will also alert the shop to any negative reviews right away, so the shop staff can respond and address any issues quickly and directly.

Review Manager is the latest addition to the NextGear suite of products designed to give shops more control over the entire customer relationship, without the need to “bolt onto” any other software. NextGear — along with the recently launched SecondGear and ThirdGear add-ons — include many of BOLT ON’s award-winning shop management tools such as Digital Vehicle Inspection reports; BOLT ON Pay with text-to-pay and alternative customer financing options; and customer appointment setting online via a module on the shop’s website, or an entirely new one through Pit Stop, BOLT ON’s website template.

“Shops today live and die based on reviews. Good ones are like money in the bank, but negative ones can cause heartburn. FourthGear helps shop inspire positive reviews, while flagging bad ones so you can address them and have a chance to turn an unhappy customer into a happy and loyal one,” said Mike Risich, BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY’s founder and CEO. “Like all of the NextGear products, the goal is to improve customer loyalty and earn repeat business.”